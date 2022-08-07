ISRO teacher recruitment 2022: Apply for PRT, TGT, other posts

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR) has invited online application from eligible candidates to fill up vacant Primary Teacher (PRT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), and other posts.Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website- apps.shar.gov.in.

The online registration process began on 6 August 2022 and will continue till 28 August 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 19 vacant posts will be filled.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration: August 06

Last date for online registration: August 28

Vacancy Details:

Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts

Post Graduate Teacher (Physics): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (Biology): 1 Post

Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Mathematics): 2 Posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (English): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Chemistry): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (Biology): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Male): 1 Post

Trained Graduate Teacher (PET-Female): 1 Post

Primary Teacher (PRT): 5 Posts

Salary:

Post Graduate Teacher: Rs 47,600 – 1,51,100/-

Trained Graduate Teacher: Rs. 47,600 – 1,51,100/

Primary Teacher: Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400/-

Age Limit:

Post Graduate Teacher: 18-40 years

Trained Graduate Teacher: 18-35 years

Primary Teacher: 18-30 years

Selection Process:

Candidates need to attend written test and skill test