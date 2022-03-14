ISRO successfully tests boosters that will power Small Satellite Launch Vehicle

The Indian Space & Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday successfully conducted the ground testing of the newly developed solid booster stage (SS1) for its new Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). The test was conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

All the propulsion parameters during the test are found satisfactory and closely matching with the predictions. SS1 motor is a three segmented solid propulsion stage incorporating many new technologies and innovative processes which includes bond-free joint between the segments, high power electro mechanical actuator with digital control electronics, optimized ignitor and simultaneous propellant casting of all segments, which have been successfully validated in the ground test.

The successful test of solid booster stage has given sufficient confidence to proceed with the first developmental flight of SSLV (SSLV-D1) which is scheduled in May 2022. The remaining stages of SSLV i.e. SS2 & SS3 stages have successfully undergone necessary ground tests and are ready for integration.