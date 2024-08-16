ISRO Successfully Launches EOS-08 Satellite with SSLV Developmental Flight

Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conducted the third developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 9:17 am on Friday.

This launch is a follow-up to the SSLV-D2-EOS-07 mission in February 2023 and marks ISRO’s third mission in 2024, succeeding the PSLV-C58/XpoSat mission in January and the GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission in February.

The SSLV-D3, ISRO’s smallest rocket at 34 meters tall, was originally slated for launch on August 15 at 9:17 AM IST but was rescheduled and successfully launched on August 16 at 9:19 AM IST from the same space centre.

The SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission’s main goals are to design and develop a microsatellite, create compatible payload instruments for the microsatellite bus, and integrate new technologies necessary for future operational satellites, according to ISRO.

With this mission, ISRO concludes the developmental flights of its smallest rocket, capable of carrying satellites up to 500 kg to Low Earth Orbit (up to 500 km above Earth).

The mission is also expected to enhance NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO’s commercial arm, in undertaking commercial launches using such Small Satellite Launch Vehicles in collaboration with the industry.

The Earth Observation Satellite, constructed on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, is equipped with three payloads: the Electro-Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry payload (GNSS-R), and the SiC UV Dosimeter.

The satellite, with a one-year mission lifespan, weighs approximately 175.5 kg and generates about 420 W of power. It interfaces with the SSLV-D3/IBL-358 launch vehicle, as stated by ISRO.

The EOIR payload is designed to capture images in the Mid-Wave IR (MIR) and Long-Wave IR (LWIR) bands for various applications, functioning both day and night.