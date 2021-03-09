ISRO officials visit NIT Rourkela for setting up STIC

Rourkela: Officials from Capacity Building Programme Office (CBPO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Headquarter, Department of Space, Government of India visited NIT Rourkela on 8th March, 2021.

Mr. Jiwan Kumar Pandit (Associate Director, CBPO, ISRO-HQ) and Mr. Nishank Kumar (Programme Manager, CBPO, ISRO-HQ) visited the institute for a pre-evaluation on setting up of a Space Technology Incubation Centre (“S-TIC”) in NIT Rourkela.

This branch of ISRO-STIC is desired to set up for the eastern region (comprising of the states of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and union territory of Andaman & Nicobar island) of our country.

The visit started with a meeting in board room of NIT Rourkela. The Director of CBPO, Mr. P.V. Venkatakrishnan addressed the NITR faculties and student virtually. The team visited the Golden Jubilee Building of NIT Rourkela where the centre is planned to be housed. The team also appreciated the growth of Foundation for Technology and Business Incubation (FTBI), NITR over the period of time and interacted with incubatees. The team visited all the department and interacted with students and faculties.

“It is expected that the setting up of STIC will be approve by ISRO team very soon through signing up of a MOU between NITR & ISRO. It will be an enormous opportunity for innovation and development of space technology utilizing the research potential of faculties and students of NIT Rourkela,”said Professor Susmita Das (coordinator of Space Technology Incubation Centre, NIT Rourkela)