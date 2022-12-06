ISRO
ISRO, INSPACe Ink Pact With Vyom Space To Develop Space Technology

By Pragativadi News Service
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with private firm Vyom Space Exploration and Services on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed to develop niche technology in the field of space, with a special focus on a human and cargo transportation capsule programme, ISRO said Tuesday in a tweet.

Vyom Space is being incubated under Joint Services Innovation and Indigenisation Centre, Integrated Defence Staff (IDS). The MoU is intended for joint development of strategic technology in the field of space.

