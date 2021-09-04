ISRO, IISc Develop Device For Biological Experiments In Space

New Delhi: A modular device, which could enable scientists to carry out biological experiments in outer space, has been developed by the Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The device developed by the IISc and ISRO team uses a LED and photodiode sensor combination to track bacterial growth by measuring the optical density or scattering of light, similar to spectrophotometers used in the lab. It also has separate compartments for different experiments.

Each compartment or ‘cassette’ consists of a chamber where bacteria ‒ suspended as spores in a sucrose solution ‒ and a nutrient medium can be mixed to kickstart growth, by flicking on a switch remotely. Data from each cassette is collected and stored independently.

Three cassettes are clubbed into a single cartridge, which consumes just under one W of power. The researchers envision that a full payload that could go in a spacecraft will contain four such cartridges capable of carrying out 12 independent experiments. The team also had to ensure that the device was leak-proof and unaffected by any change in orientation.

This apart, in a study published in ‘Acta Astronautica’, the team showed how the device can be used to activate and track the growth of a bacterium called ‘Sporosarcina pasteurii ‘ over several days, with minimal human involvement, Bengaluru-based IISc said in a statement.