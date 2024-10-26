Sriharikota: In a landmark achievement for India’s space exploration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially declared August 23, 2023, as National Space Day, celebrating the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the Moon’s south pole.

To commemorate this significant achievement, MyGov (a citizen engagement portal of the Government of India) organized the National Space Day Quiz, providing an unparalleled opportunity for citizens to deepen their engagement with India’s space sector.

Top 100 Winners of MyGov- National Space Quiz at Sriharikota, Satellite Launch Pad zone

Quiz winners tour ISRO, meet experts, and witness rocket control at Sriharikota

Out of the lakhs of citizen’s participated in the National Space Day Quiz, the top 100 winners were given the exclusive opportunity to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Sriharikota. The visit, which took place on 23rd October 2024, offered the winners a rare behind-the-scenes look at India’s leading space research institution. The winners were provided with an opportunity to interact with Shri P. Gopi Krishna, Group Director, Management Systems Area, SDSD SHAR and other experts, who offered valuable insights into the workings of the space sector and India’s ambitious space missions.

They also visited the Master Control Centre, where they were able to witness firsthand how ISRO scientists and engineers monitor and control the rocket launch processes. The interactive session allowed the winners to ask their questions about India’s achievements in space exploration and future aspirations. The participants were also taken to ‘Launch Pads 1 and 2’, witnessing how rockets are transported from the calibration site to the launch pads, providing a comprehensive view of the preparations for space missions. This immersive experience offered them a deeper understanding of the precision, dedication, and science behind India’s space success.

Top 100 Winners of MyGov- National Space Quiz at ISRO Control room office

Life-changing experience for youth

The winners of the National Space Day Quiz expressed immense enthusiasm, describing the visit as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to witness the brilliance and dedication that power India’s space achievements. The government’s efforts, embodied in initiatives like this quiz, aim to inspire future generations & citizens of India to contribute to India’s progress.

PM’s vision for India’s space sector

The Prime Minister of India Sh. Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s space sector has been instrumental in achieving milestones like the Chandrayaan-3 mission. His support & encouragement for innovation, technology, and research have established an environment that nurtures advancements in space exploration. Under his leadership, India has set its sights on ambitious space missions, emphasizing the importance of space technology in fostering national development, defence, and global cooperation. This forward-looking vision, combined with ISRO’s dedication, culminated in the Chandrayaan missions, which have not only expanded India’s scientific knowledge but also enhanced its prestige on the global stage.