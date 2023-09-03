ISRO has the capacity now to compete with NASA, Roscosmos etc. in space expeditions: Dr. Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the last nine years have witnessed a quantum jump in India’s space journey, making India stand at par with NASA, Roscosmos etc. which are now collaborating with ISRO for space expeditions.

Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-spearhead India’s Amrit Kaal growth journey over the next 25 years, Dr. Jitendra Singh said this while launching the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign at Tikri-1B Panchayat in district Udhampur which marks the beginning of the Amrit Kalash Yatras starting all over the country which includes collection of mitti and rice from every household symbolising the participation of the people in the prosperity of the motherland.

During the inauguration, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, India’s recent Space marvels have only been possible under the PM Shri Narendra Modi who has opened up new vistas for India’s space sector through public private partnership model and now the ‘sky is not the limit’ dictum has become true for India’s Space Sector.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the supremacy which India has evidently demonstrated before the world in terms of its human resource and human calibre through cost effective means despite constrained resources has put India as a frontline nation and a scientific-cum-economic force to reckon with.

Dr. Jitendra Singh further said, the whole world gives credit for all this to PM Modi for having taken several progressive policy decisions like bringing all the stakeholders together to put in a joint effort with a collective contribution.

During the event, Dr. Jitendra Singh also urged people to participate in Amrit Kalash Yatras, take the ‘Panch Pran’ pledge, commit to India’s progress and development so as to witness India reaching its zenith in 2047.

Besides PRI representatives of the area, the event was addressed by DDC Chairperson Shri Lal Chand and Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai.