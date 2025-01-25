The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to achieve a significant milestone with its 100th launch.

The NaviC-2 satellite, weighing approximately 2,500 kilograms, will be launched on January 29 at 6:23 PM from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota. It will be deployed using the GSLV rocket.

This marks the 100th mission conducted at Sriharikota’s rocket launch facility since its establishment, adding historical importance to the event. The launch also boasts several unique distinctions. The NaviC-2 satellite is the ninth satellite in the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NaviC) series and the second in its specific series. Additionally, it is the 17th mission under the GSLV rocket series and the 11th mission powered by an entirely indigenous cryogenic engine.

ISRO has undertaken extensive preparations to ensure the success of this prestigious mission. The NaviC satellite series is designed to provide precise location, speed, and timing services to users across India. Furthermore, ISRO plans to launch three additional satellites in this series within the year to enhance the country’s navigation capabilities further.