ISRO Espionage Case: SC Quashes Kerala HC Order Granting Anticipatory Bail To 4

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday quashed a Kerala High Court order granting anticipatory bail to four people, including a former Director General of Police (DGP), in a case of alleged frame-up of scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) espionage matter.

The CBI had registered the case against 18 people for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, in connection with the arrest and detention of Narayanan in the espionage case.

The case, which had hit the headlines in 1994, pertained to allegations of transfer of certain confidential documents on India’s space programme to foreign countries by two scientists and four others, including two Maldivian women.