ISRO Espionage Case: Kerala HC Grants Anticipatory Bail To Ex-Gujarat DGP, 3 Others

New Delhi: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to former Gujarat DGP RB Sreekumar, two former Kerala Police officers S Vijayan and Thampi S Durga, and a retired IB official PS Jayaprakash in the ISRO espionage case.

A Single Bench of Justice Ashok Menon pronounced the orders today.

Sreekumar is the seventh accused in the case involving former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

The espionage case, which had hit the headlines in 1994, pertained to allegations of transfer of certain confidential documents on India’s space programme to foreign countries by two scientists and four others, including two Maldivian women.

The case had caught attention in October 1994, when Maldivian national Rasheeda was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly obtaining secret drawings of ISRO rocket engines to sell to Pakistan.

Narayanan, the then director of the cryogenic project at ISRO, was arrested along with the then ISRO Deputy Director D Sasikumaran, and Fousiya Hasan, a Maldivian friend of Rasheeda.

The 79-year-old former scientist was later given a clean chit by the CBI after a thorough investigation. He then approached seeking legal action against the Intelligence and Kerala Police officers who had a hand in implicating him in the espionage case. However, this was dismissed on the ground that no action was required to be taken against them.

Therefore, he moved the Apex Court against the High Court’s order.