ISRO All Set To Launch GISAT-1 Earth Observation Satellite

Bengaluru: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 EOS-03 on Wednesday.

“Countdown for the launch of GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission commenced today at 0343Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota,” tweeted Isro from its official handle on the microblogging website.

The post included a photo of the GSLV-F10 mission, with the rocket decked at the Sriharikota spaceport waiting for its lift-off.

ISRO informed that the filling of oxidiser for the second stage (GS2) of GSLV-F10 has been completed, while the filling of propellant for the aforementioned second stage has commenced.

EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.