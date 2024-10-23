Beirut: Israeli military officials have confirmed the death of Hashem Safieddine, a senior Hezbollah leader and presumed successor to the group’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, following an airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Safieddine was killed in a bombing carried out by Israeli warplanes on Beirut’s southern suburb, the military said in a statement on Tuesday. The attack targeted a building where, according to Israel, Hezbollah’s main underground intelligence headquarters were located.

“We have reached Nasrallah, his successor, and most of Hezbollah’s leadership,” Herzi Halevi, chief of the general staff of the Israel Defense Forces, said following the announcement of Safieddine’s killing. “We will know how to reach anyone who threatens the security of Israel’s citizens.”

