Israeli Army Pulls Back From Gaza’s Jabalia Refugee Camp

Palestine TV reported on Friday that the Israeli army has pulled out of the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip after a three-week military operation.

The civil defence agency in Gaza has reported the discovery of numerous bodies in the area from which the Israeli army has withdrawn, and search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Health authorities in the Palestinian enclave have stated that the death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 36,224.

The Israeli army has accused Hamas of attempting to rebuild its capabilities in northern Gaza and has pledged to take appropriate action in response.

Israel’s Gaza invasion started after Hamas brutal attack on Israeli nationals on the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023.