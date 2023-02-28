Israeli-American killed in West Bank amid unrest

Jericho: An Israeli American has been shot and killed in the occupied West Bank as retaliatory unrest intensifies.

Elan Ganeles, 26, was killed in an attack on vehicles on a highway near the city of Jericho.

The shooting happened after Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian villages in the West Bank on Sunday night, with dozens of cars and houses burned.

That attack came after two settlers, from a nearby village, were shot dead by a Palestinian on Sunday.

Ganeles was taken by paramedics to a hospital in Jerusalem, but was later pronounced dead.