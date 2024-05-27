Israeli Airstrikes in Rafah Kills Two Senior Hamas Leaders

Two senior Hamas commanders were killed and many were injured in Israel’s airstrikes that hit Rafah targeting a Hamas compound on Sunday night, reported Israel Media.

The Israeli attack followed Hamas’s first rocket attack on Tel Aviv in months.

As per Hamas health authorities, 35 people and two senior Hamas commanders were killed in Israel’s airstrikes injuring many more.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces said the intelligence-based targeted strike had killed Yassin Rabia, the Hamas commander of the West Bank and Khaled Najjar, another senior member of the unit.

In 2001 and 2002, Rabia committed several deadly attacks killing Israeli soldiers while Najjar was involved in commanding shooting attacks and other terror activities in the West Bank. He carried out several attacks during 2001 and 2003 killing Israeli citizens and soldiers. Najjar was also involved in funding Hamas terror activities, said the IDF.