Israeli Airstrike Kills 15 More Palestinians In Central Gaza

Gaza: At least 15 more Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded on Monday in an Israeli airstrike on the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

According to Xinhua, the Israeli airstrike targeted a house that was occupied by displaced people who had fled their homes because of the ongoing Israeli offensive.

Rescue workers are currently searching for survivors under the rubble while reports of missing persons continue to emerge, local sources told Xinhua.

Before the airstrike, the Gaza-based Health Ministry just updated on Monday the total Palestinian death toll to 21,978 since the conflict in the Palestinian enclave broke out on Oct. 7, 2023.