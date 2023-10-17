Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Lebanon: Israel massively bombarded Hezbollah military infrastructure across the Lebanon border. Israeli military released several videos showing the destruction in Lebanon and termed it a revenge for Hezbollah opening fire a day earlier towards Israel border.

Hezbollah had shared video proof of its rockets destroying Israeli Merkava tank at the border and snipers firing at Israeli surveillance cameras.

More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip, as Israel prepared for an unexpected invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’s leadership after its deadly incursion. The Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis, the aid groups have warned.

Since the start of the war triggered by the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, clashes on the Israel-Lebanon border have left around 10 people dead on the Lebanese side, mostly combatants but also a Reuters journalist and two civilians.

On the Israeli side, at least two people have been killed.

The international community fears an escalation of the conflict between the pro-Iran Lebanese Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, and the Israeli army.

Israel began evacuating thousands of residents in 28 locations in the north of the country after these border clashes.