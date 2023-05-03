Israel strikes Gaza military posts in response to rockets firing

Gaza: Israel conducted strikes on the Gaza Strip late Tuesday after militants there fired rockets toward Israel following the death of a prominent Palestinian hunger striker who died in an Israeli prison.

Dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza on Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

In response to the barrage, the IDF said its fighter jets struck a military post, a weapon storage, weapon manufacturing sites, and a training facility belonging to Hamas — the militant group that runs Gaza — along with a cement manufacturing site used by the group to maintain its infrastructure.

The army late on Tuesday said it was carrying out air strikes on Gaza. The raids targeted several sites, including one belonging to Islamist movement Hamas that controls the territory, according to security sources and Palestinian witnesses.

The armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said it responded by firing surface-to-air missiles.