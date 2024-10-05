Washington: Former US President Donald Trump stated that Israel should target Iran’s nuclear facilities in retaliation to the Islamic Republic’s recent missile attacks. This comment followed President Joe Biden’s assertion that an “all-out war” is unlikely and should be avoided amidst the growing tensions between Israel and Iran.

Trump was responding to a question directed at President Biden regarding the potential of Israel striking Iran’s nuclear facilities after a 200-missile assault.

“They asked him, ‘What do you think about Iran? Would you hit Iran?’ And he says, ‘Only if they don’t hit the nuclear sites.’ But isn’t that exactly what you should target?” Trump remarked.

He continued, “That’s the primary threat we face—nuclear weapons.” The Republican Presidential nominee for the upcoming November 5 US elections suggested that Biden should have encouraged Israel to strike Iran’s nuclear locations and “deal with the rest later.”

“They will act if they decide to. We will eventually learn of their plans,” added Donald Trump.

The 78-year-old’s comments followed President Joe Biden’s statement that an “all-out war” in the Middle East was unlikely. When questioned about the likelihood of a major war erupting in the Middle East as Lebanon and Iran confront Israel, Biden replied, “How confident are you that it won’t rain? Look, I don’t believe there will be an all-out war. I think we can prevent it.”

In response to whether he would deploy American troops to support Israel, he said, “We have already assisted Israel. We will continue to protect Israel.”

Significantly, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivering his first Friday sermon in five years, described Iran’s attack on Israel as “legal and legitimate,” calling it the least punishment for “Israel’s crimes.”

“Israel claims victory through assassinations, destruction, bombings, and the killing of civilians. Such actions have only bolstered the resistance’s resolve. This fact indicates that any attack by any group on Israel is a service to the region and humanity,” he stated.

This sermon, his first since 2020, occurred shortly before the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ assault on Israel.

