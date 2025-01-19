Israeli hardline minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Sunday resigned from the Benjamin Netanyahu government over a ceasefire deal with Hamas in Gaza.

The party of Israel’s hard-line National Security Minister has said that its Cabinet ministers submitted their resignations from the government on Sunday in opposition to the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The departure of the Jewish Power party from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government does not bring down the coalition or affect the ceasefire. But Ben-Gvir’s departure destabilizes the coalition.

In a statement, the Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party called the ceasefire deal a “capitulation to Hamas” and denounced what it called the “release of hundreds of murderers” and the “renouncing of the (Israeli military’s) achievements in the war” in Gaza.

The party, however, said that it will not try to bring down Netanyahu’s government.

Ben Gvir had said on Thursday evening that his party would withdraw from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition if the cabinet approves the hostage-ceasefire deal with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, Ben Gvir told reporters in Jerusalem that his party would be willing to return should the war eventually resume.