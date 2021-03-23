Israel, New Zealand Give Interim Approval For Sale Of Virus Nasal Spray

Jerusalem/Wellington: Israel and New Zealand have reportedly given interim approval for the sale of a nasal spray aimed at preventing COVID-19, the company announced on Monday.

The spray is developed by SaNOtize Research and Development, and is called Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS).

The manufacturing of NONS has already begun in Israel under the brand name Enovid, being produced by SaNOtize’s partner Nectar Chempharma Solutions Ltd.

If all goes as expected, the spray could be available for sale by summer. SaNOtize has registered the nasal spray with New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority, effectively allowing the company to sell NONS over the counter.

Even then, NZ’s health ministry said that the product has not been approved as an anti-viral nasal spray. A hospital in the UK – Ashfrod and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Surrey, in collaboration with SaNOtize showed that the treatment was effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19, and could also help in lowering its symptoms. In addition, they found that it prevents damage in those already infected.