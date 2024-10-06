Israel launched significant airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, targeting Hezbollah locations. The strikes caused loud explosions and flashes of red and white light visible from several kilometres away.

Hezbollah Leader Missing:

According to Reuters, Hashem Safieddine, the potential successor to Hassan Nasrallah as Hezbollah chief, has been out of contact since Friday. This follows an Israeli airstrike near Beirut’s international airport, reportedly targeting him.

Expansion of Operations:

Israel has expanded its operations in Lebanon, now targeting the northern city of Tripoli after hitting locations in the south, including the Bekaa Valley and Beirut.

Warnings and Casualties: On Sunday, at least eight strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs after the Israeli military warned residents to flee. The Israeli military claims to have killed over 400 Hezbollah fighters since starting ground operations in southern Lebanon, according to AFP.

Context of Violence: This escalation comes on the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and around 250 hostages. Israel’s subsequent attacks on Gaza have killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians and displaced almost the entire population of 2.3 million, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

Recent Gaza Strike: An Israeli airstrike on a mosque in Gaza early Sunday killed 18 people and injured 20 others, as reported by Al Jazeera. The Israeli military stated it targeted Hamas terrorists operating within a command centre embedded in the mosque, according to Reuters.

