Israel-Hamas War: Taliban Not To Send Fighters To Palestine

Afghanistan: Top Taliban sources said that the Taliban will not send fighters to Palestine to participate in the war with Israel.

Rejecting media reports of Kabul sending fighters to Gaza and emphasizing peace, the Taliban wants both sides to resolve the crisis through peaceful talks.

However, standing by their old statement saying soil will not be used for any terror activity or we will participate in any such action, the Islamic Emirate said they can’t afford to go wrong while nation-building is their priority.

Earlier, the Taliban’s foreign ministry said in a statement that every kind of defense and resistance of the people of Palestine for the freedom of the land and the holy places be their legitimate right.