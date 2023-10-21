Israel-Hamas War: Israel Asks Citizens To Leave Egypt, Jordan; 1st Relief Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

Israel on Saturday issued a warning against travel to Egypt, Jordan and Morocco, citing fears that Israeli citizens will be targets of those angry at the ongoing war.

According to the Times of Israel, the announcement from the National Security Agency, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Foreign Ministry says it is raising the alert to Egypt (including the Sinai Peninsula) and Jordan to a 4 and calling on all Israelis in the country to leave as soon as possible.

Egypt is hosting dozens of regional leaders and senior Western officials for a summit on the war between Israel and Palestinian terror groups in Gaza. Meanwhile, the UK’s Daily Telegraph paper reported that a terror attack was carried out in Britain by an asylum seeker claiming he wanted to avenge Gaza.

Twenty Trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the besieged Gaza Strip from Egypt on Saturday at the Rafah crossing for the first time since the conflict began on October 7 to provide relief goods for Palestinians stuck in Gaza due to the ongoing clashes.

According to CNN, the border was closed after 20 trucks with relief materials crossed into Gaza on the 15th day of the war.

A UN update says that the death toll from Israel’s war on Gaza has risen to 4,137, with 70 per cent of the dead women and children.

Al Jazeera reports that Palestinians in Gaza are frustrated over aid quantities crossing Rafah. People say there were talks of 100 trucks being allowed in, but in the end, only 20 trucks were let through. People are angry over no fuel supply as hospitals continue to endure the situation.