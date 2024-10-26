Israel: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the successful conclusion of a series of targeted military strikes on Iranian positions, in response to recent hostilities. Speaking on behalf of the IDF, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that the operation had targeted military assets within Iran, aimed at neutralizing immediate threats posed to Israel.

“The IDF has fulfilled its mission,” said RAdm. Hagari, underscoring that the strikes were both “targeted and precise.” He warned, however, that Israel remains prepared to respond to any further provocations. “If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation, we would be obligated to respond,” he stated, making clear that Israel would not tolerate further threats.

This military action comes amid rising tensions in the region, following a series of incidents that heightened fears of a wider conflict. RAdm. Hagari’s remarks conveyed a stern message to Iran and other adversaries: any attempt to destabilize the region or threaten Israel’s security would result in severe consequences.

The IDF’s confirmation of the mission’s conclusion suggests that while the immediate threat may have been addressed, the broader regional instability persists.

