Gaza: In a series of airstrikes launched on Thursday, the Israeli military killed 22 people in Beirut and wounded 117 in an attempt to kill a Hezbollah chief, reported AP. The Hezbollah leader in question, Wafiq Safa, was not present in the buildings, which were completely leveled by the Israeli bombs.

Israel has announced that it has killed the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in an airstrike in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the central West Bank on Thursday, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said that alongside Muhammad Abdullah, another terrorist was killed but would not reveal his name.

Abdullah was made the head of the Iran-backed terror group in the Tulkarem-area camp after his predecessor Muhhamad Jabber was killed in a gunbattle in August.

