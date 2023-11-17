Israel claims Hamas tunnel found at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital

Gaza: The Israeli military said late on Thursday that it uncovered a Hamas tunnel shaft and a vehicle with weapons at Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital complex.

“In the Shifa hospital, IDF [Israel Defense Forces] troops found an operational tunnel shaft and a vehicle containing a large number of weapons,” the military said.

It made videos and photographs of the tunnel shaft and weapons public, but no independent verification was possible.

The IDF also said it had recovered the body of Yehudit Weiss, a 65-year-old woman taken hostage by Hamas, near al-Shifa. It said the body had been identified by forensic scientific examiners and the family had been informed.

The IDF accused Hamas earlier in the day of hiding evidence that would confirm that the organisation had used the hospital as a command and control centre – a charge Israel has made frequently in recent weeks as troops have advanced further into the territory and global anger has mounted.

Israeli special forces moved into the hospital early on Wednesday morning and continued to search the sprawling complex in the centre of Gaza City on Thursday.