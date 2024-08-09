Israel Agrees to Resume Gaza Truce Talks on August 15 Amid Heightened Regional Tensions

Jerusalem: Israel has consented to resume ceasefire discussions for Gaza on August 15, following requests from US, Qatari, and Egyptian mediators, as announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Thursday amidst escalating regional tensions due to the conflict.

The civil defence agency in Gaza, controlled by Hamas, reported that Israeli strikes on two schools on Thursday resulted in over 18 fatalities, while Iran has accused Israel of seeking to expand the conflict in the Middle East.

Following a week-long hiatus in November, mediators from the US, Qatar, and Egypt have been working to establish a second truce in the war that began 10 months ago with Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

Leaders from the three nations issued a joint statement on Thursday, calling for the conflicting parties to reconvene on August 15 in Doha or Cairo to “bridge all remaining gaps and start implementing the agreement without further delay.”

A framework agreement is currently on the table, awaiting the finalization of implementation details. The mediators are ready to offer a conclusive proposal to address the outstanding issues, according to the statement.

Later on Thursday, Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Israel would dispatch a negotiation team on August 15 to finalize the implementation details of the agreement.

The proposed cessation of hostilities, which includes the release of hostages in Gaza and increased aid deliveries, revolves around a phased agreement starting with an initial ceasefire.

Recent talks have been centred on a framework proposed by US President Joe Biden in late May, which he attributed to Israel.

A senior official from the Biden administration emphasized that the agreement would not be ready for signing immediately, indicating substantial work remains. This statement followed discussions between President Biden and the leaders of Egypt and Qatar earlier in the week.

Despite suggestions to the contrary, Israel has shown a positive response to the talks, the official stated anonymously, dismissing the notion that Netanyahu was delaying the process.