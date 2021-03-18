Ispat General Hospital Of Rourkela Steel Plant: Touching Lives & Healing People

Rourkela: Ispat General Hospital (IGH) of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), in association with the CSR Department of RSP, has been providing much needed medical intervention to the underprivileged and poor people of the peripheral areas. The beneficiaries with serious health ailments are detected from the multidisciplinary health camps being jointly organised by IGH and CSR at different places in the peripheral villages.

Mrs. Ranjita Nayak, a 28-year-old woman is amongst the beneficiaries who had a gallbladder operation recently under the ‘Project Charaka’ of the CSR scheme. She was operated by a team of doctors comprising Dr. J R Saoo, Dr. M K Panigrahy, Dr. (Mrs.) S Panigrahy and Dr. M Samantray. The lady was discharged from the hospital on 13th March, 2021 after her recovery. “We are thankful to RSP for conducting the surgery free of cost, which we would not have been able to afford,” said the beneficiary and her family member.

Notably, the patient was identified in the Health Camp organised on 27th February at Manko Village of Bisra Block. A total of 289 patients were examined in the camp and provided free consultation with medicines. She was amongst the 60 patients identified for further treatment at IGH under various CSR schemes namely Project Sunayana for free eye surgery under, Project Sushruti for medical intervention of people with hearing ailments, Project Charak for provision of free surgical interventions, Project Surabhi for treatment of gynaecological disorders, Project Sneha for leprosy patients, Project Akshay for treatment of TB patients and Project Swabalamban for children with cleft-lip and palate disorder, claw foot, hearing ailment and vision impairment.