Isolated Hailstorm, Heavy Rainfall, Lightning Very Likely In Odisha Districts On March 19

Bhubaneswar: With the trough from south Odisha to sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim at 0.9 Km above mean sea level becoming less marked, hailstorm, rainfall with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH are very likely to occur at one or two places over some districts of Odisha on March 19, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted today.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD centre mentioned, “Maximum temperatures observed appreciable fall at one or two places over the districts of Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha. They were below normal at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha, above normal at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.”

Temperature forecast: No large change in the Maximum (day) temperature during next two days and fall by 3°C to 5°C at many places over the districts of Odisha in subsequent two days and no large change in the Minimum (night) temperature during next two days and gradual fall thereafter by 2°C to 3°C at many places over the districts of Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 37.7°C was recorded at Boudh. The lowest minimum temperature of 19.5°C was recorded at Nabarangpur in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast in Odisha districts for the next two days:

For Sunday (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.03.2024)

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be Updated) –

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Dhenkanal.

For Monday (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.03.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 19.03.2024)

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Odisha, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh and at one or two places over the rest districts Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be Updated) –

Thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.