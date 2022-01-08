ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC Match Postponed After Player Tests COVID Positive

New Delhi: The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, which was scheduled to be played on Saturday, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda, has been postponed.

The decision was taken after a player at ATK Mohun Bagan has tested positive for Covid-19.

<>

</>

ATK Mohun Bagan are scheduled to play Bengaluru FC on January 15 next. As of now, the match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC, scheduled for a 9:30pm start in Saturday’s double-header is on.