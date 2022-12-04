ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack On Pak Embassy In Afghan Capital

Islamabad: The Islamic State on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in the Afghan capital in which the Charge d’Affaires escaped unharmed but a guard was critically injured.

In a brief statement in Arabic on social media, the terror group’s Khorasan chapter (ISIS-K) claimed that its two members armed with “medium weapons and snipers” targeted the ambassador and his guards who were present in the courtyard of the embassy on Friday.

The Foreign Office (FO) said that it was “verifying” the claim made by ISIS-K about the attack on its mission in Kabul.

“Independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities, we are verifying the veracity of these reports,” the Foreign Office said.

“This notwithstanding, the terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region,” it said.

“We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace,” it added.

On its part, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combat terrorism, FO said.

Charge d’Affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani was targeted by unidentified gunmen while taking a walk in the Pakistan embassy compound. His guard was critically injured in the attack.