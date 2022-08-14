ISI-backed Terror Module Busted In Punjab Ahead Of I-Day; 4 Held

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module with the arrest of four members.

The Police have also recovered three hand grenades, one improvised explosive device (IED), two 9mm pistols and 40 live cartridges

“Ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module, with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla & Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested,” the Punjab Police tweeted.

<>

Ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module,with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla & Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested . (1/2) — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) August 14, 2022

</>