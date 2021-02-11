Ishwar Behera awarded life imprisonment for ISI links

Bhubaneswar: Balasore ADJ court today convicted and awarded life imprisonment to Ishwar Behera, former cameraman of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha’s Balasore district for his links with the ISI.

Ishwar Behera, a former contractual Lensman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was arrested in January 2015 on the charge of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

The court held him guilty of passing confidential information to ISI regarding testing of missiles at the ITR.

Behera was convicted under Sections 121A and 120B of the IPC, and 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act.

A native of Kantipur village near Baisinga in Mayurbhanj district, Ishwar was employed as a cameraperson at the ITR on contractual basis in 2007.