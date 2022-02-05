Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan added to India’s squad for 1st ODI against West Indies

New Delhi: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India’s squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, informed by Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI.

The addition of the two players comes on the eve of the ODI series opener after three of the players in the initial 18-member squad tested positive for COVID-19. Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer were the three along with standby player Navdeep Saini to contract the virus after arriving in Ahmedabad.

Notably, India added Mayank Agarwal to the ODI squad earlier this week but captain Rohit Sharma confirmed on Saturday that the Karnataka batter is still in quarantine. He said he will open with Ishan Kishan in the first ODI, which also will be India’s 1000th in the 50-over format of the game.

Squad for the 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan.