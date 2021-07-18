Ishan Kishan Registers Second-Fastest Fifty On ODI Debut

Colombo: Ishan Kishan became the second batsman to register the second-fastest fifty on debut in ODI cricket Sunday.

He also became the 16th Indian to score a half-century on debut ODI in the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

He went on to smash eight fours and two sixes, reaching his half-century.

Kishan is thus only the second player after South Africa’s Rassie Van der Dussen to score half-centuries on debut in ODI and T20I cricket. He had scored 56 off 32 balls in India’s seven-wicket win over England in Ahmedabad in March this year.

Shikhar Dhawan, who is India’s captain for the tour, surpassed 6000 runs during his partnership with Kishan.

Dhawan reached the milestone in his 140th innings, thus making him the fourth-fastest batsmen in terms of innings to reach the milestone.