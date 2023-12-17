Ishan Kishan pulls out of South Africa test; BCCI names KS Bharat as replacement

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has pulled out of the India squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa as he has flown back home due to personal reasons. BCCI have named KS Bharat, who is currently in South Africa as India ‘A’ skipper, as his replacement.

“Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicket-keeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr KS Bharat as a replacement, BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr Jay Shah informed on Sunday.

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk)