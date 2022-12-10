Ishan Kishan Creates History, Breaks Chris Gayle’s Record For Fastest Double Hundred In ODIs

New Delhi: Ishan Kishan on Saturday created history after he broke the record of Chris Gayle for the fastest double century in ODIs.

Kishan also became the fourth Indian batter to score a double hundred in ODIs.

Kishan was drafted in the playing XI to replace the injured skipper Rohit Sharma, opening the batting. Despite losing opening partner Shikhar Dhawan early, Kishan embarked upon a sizzling stand with Virat Kohli.

The 24-year-old brought up his hundred in 85 balls and double hundred mark in just 126 deliveries. His knock consisted of 23 boundaries and nine sixes.

Gayle had scored his double hundred against Zimbabwe in just 138 deliveries during the 2015 World Cup in Australia.

The illustrious list of double centurions in ODI cricket includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman.