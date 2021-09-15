Ishaan Khatter’s First Look From ‘Pippa’ Unveiled!

Mumbai: The makers of the Indo-Pakistan war drama ‘Pippa’ starring Ishaan Khatter have unveiled the first look poster of the film as shooting for the movie starts today.

Ishaan revealed the beginning of the film’s shoot as well as shared his first look from the film on his social media. With Pippa’s first look, Ishaan wrote, “This is going to special. ‘Shooting’ begins for our #Pippa! Godspeed.”

In the first look poster, one can see clean-shaven Ishaan in a battle tank. Pippa is tale of Brigadier Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron. He along with his siblings, fought on the eastern side during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

The film’s tagline goes: “1971: A Nation Comes of Age”, indicating the spectacular branch of Indian history that the film is set to present . Real-life Brigadier Mehta was invited to give the commencement slate clap as filming begun. Pippa also features Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.