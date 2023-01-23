Is Tina Datta all set to enter Durga Aur Charu after Bigg Boss 16?

Mumbai: Tina Datta, who is currently seen inside Bigg Boss 16 is in the news as apparently the actress has bagged a new show and might resume the shoot after Bigg Boss 16.

Tina, who was last seen in the Rajeev Khandelwal starrer Naxalbari is reportedly going to be seen in the show Durga Aur Charu, after the show is rumored to take a leap. She will be seen in a pivotal role post leap as per sources.

The source informed, “The makers are looking for well known faces post the leap and are keen on Tina. Her current popularity due to Bigg Boss and her run in fiction in the past makes her a perfect choice.”

The actress, who is said to have been offered Bigg Boss for the last 6-7 years, signed the dotted line this year but was evicted earlier in the show and was brought back right away.

The leap in Durga Aur Charu will reportedly happen after Bigg Boss 16 finale, which would make it ideal for Tina to be part of the show. Let’s wait and watch if she does take it up after all.