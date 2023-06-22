Is There A Rise In Pakistan-origin Drones Carrying Narcotics?

New Delhi: On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) along with 2 kg(appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district, informed BSF Punjab Frontier.

In another report, BSF Rajasthan said “On the intervening night of 20-21 June 2023, alert troops of BSF Bikaner deployed along Indo-Pak IB in Gharsana recovered a drone originating from Pak side. Two packets weighing nearly 2 kg of suspected narcotics were also recovered from the site.”

Earlier in June, in a joint operation of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, a huge consignment of heroin dropped by Pakistani drones at the outskirts of Amritsar, was recovered.

During the wee hours at the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar district, a joint ambush of the security force and Punjab Police heard a sound of drones and dropping of consignment. After the security team began examining the area, the troops discovered a consignment of five packets of suspected narcotics in a farm field.

An iron ring was also found attached to the consignment, BSF added.