Nimrat Kaur is one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema. Throughout her illustrious career, Kaur has showcased her range by portraying diverse roles, breaking away from conformity.

Now, adding another feather to her cap, it seems Nimrat is set to join Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Sky Force, slated for release next year. Rumor has it that Kaur will play a pivotal role, boosting the film’s momentum and adding depth to its narrative.

Nimrat Kaur has a track record of delivering powerful roles and stands as an example of an actress unafraid to explore new dimensions in film. Her performances in Airlift, The Lunchbox, Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video, and others have not gone unnoticed. Often seen in substantial roles, Kaur has earned appreciation from both audiences and critics for her choice of characters.

Meanwhile, Sky Force is an upcoming war film helmed by acclaimed filmmakers Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

If rumors about Nimrat Kaur’s involvement are true, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya among others. Sky Force is set to hit theaters on January 24, 2025.