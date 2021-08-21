Is Kylie Jenner Expecting Second Baby With Travis Scott?

California: Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner is expecting her second child with Travis Scott, several reports suggested.

The two already have a three-year-old daughter Stormi. Kylie has been open about wanting a sibling for her.

The news came after Caitlyn Jenner sparked speculation Thursday by announcing that she is expecting another grandchild, but it turned out to be about her son Burt Jenner, who is expecting his third baby with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo.

Kylie first sparked rumours of a pregnancy this summer as she stepped out in an extremely baggy shirt while in Idaho. Jenner also shared a picture of her sushi order, which appeared to be all avocado rolls instead of any raw fish.

Kylie, who started dating Scott in April 2017, spent her first pregnancy in hiding, announcing Stormi’s arrival only after she had given birth. Kylie and Travis welcomed their daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018.