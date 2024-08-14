Is Hardik Pandya Dating British Singer Jasmin Walia After His Split From Natasa Stankovic?

New Delhi: Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya and British singer Jasmin Walia are at the centre of swirling dating rumours, a month after Hardik announced his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic.

It is so because the duo was spotted in Greece, and the pics on their Instagram account go viral, and fans on social media have gone berserk.

Jasmin recently posted a sultry picture of herself in a blue bikini, covered with a breezy blue shirt, stylishly posed by a pool with the stunning Mykonos scenery behind her. Her look was completed with a wide-brimmed straw hat and oversized sunglasses, adding to the chic vacation vibes. Shortly after, Hardik posted a video of himself walking around the same pool, dressed in a casual yet fashionable outfit consisting of cream-colored pants, a patterned shirt, and sunglasses. The matching backgrounds in their posts sparked a wave of curiosity among fans.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jasmin liked Hardik’s video, which has only intensified the speculation. While Hardik has not reacted to her bikini post, he has liked all her recent photos, including one where she dazzles in a black outfit, also from Greece. The fact that the two follow each other on Instagram has only added more weight to the rumours.

Meanwhile, Natasa Stankovic returned to her hometown in Serbia last month with her son Agastya. Natasa and Hardik, who got married on May 31, 2020, in a ceremony that honoured both Hindu and Christian traditions, renewed their vows in February 2023. However, rumours of their split began surfacing in May when Natasa dropped the ‘Pandya’ surname from her Instagram profile. The couple confirmed their separation in July with a joint statement, expressing that their decision to part ways was mutual and in the best interest of their family.