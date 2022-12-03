Is ED Getting Cooperation From City Police In Archana Nag Case? DCP Clears Air

Bhubaneswar: The alleged non-cooperation by the city police to the Enforcement Directorate in the sensational Archana Nag black-mailing case became the talk of the town on Saturday even as Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh rubbished the charge, saying that police have provided everything whatever the central investigating agency sought.

The allegation of non-cooperation was aided by the police’s muteness from the beginning which pointed finger at the lucidity of the urban police department (UPD).

Certain instances also fueled the claim of non -cooperation. Police’s muteness during the arrest of Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu roaming scot-free without police action for long days, and no interrogation of Khageswar and Sraddhanjali are some of the incidents that have questioned the probe process of the Commissionerate Police.

Moreover, ED sleuths seized the luxury car of Archana from Mancheswar and local police allegedly dragged its feet instead of extending assistance. While shifting the car from the site, the central agency was reported to have received lukewarm response from the police.

The ED is still unable to get proper CCTV footage which is required to identify the person who parked the car there.

Police are also taking time in providing some documents sought by the central probing team, which raised suspicion over the role of local police.

Meanwhile, DCP Prateek Singh refuted all charges, stating the claims baseless. He said that ED officials had sought three things i.e documents regarding the place of raids, seizure list and list of witnesses.

All these data have been furnished to the agency. Some other materials were submitted in the court, which can’t be handed over to another probe agency without court permission, DCP Singh clarified.

Notably, the central agency on Saturday called again hotelier Siba Prasad Dash who had yesterday faced ED’s hour-long interrogation. Sources said, the ED has sought data regarding Archana’s frequent visit to his hotel, her financial transaction with him and meeting with the persons in the hotel.

The hotelier clarified before media that he will continue to cooperate with the investigation.