Is Chocolate an Aphrodisiac?

New Delhi: What makes chocolate romantic is entirely contextual. Valentine’s Day is traditionally the time for couples to profess their love for one another, usually by giving chocolate or flowers and sending greeting cards or, now, e-valentines. Chocolate Easter eggs hold no such allure.

But if it’s role in romance is just symbolism, why should chocolate take the cake?

The notion that chocolate might arouse amorous feelings has been around since the time of the Aztecs. Rumor has it that Emperor Montezuma consumed copious amounts of cocoa beans to fuel his romantic encounters. The connection is an easy one to draw since chocolate is rich, silky, and decadent. Just thinking about it is sensual.

Chocolate contains two chemicals that are linked to arousal, tryptophan, one of the building blocks of serotonin, a brain chemical involved in arousal, and phenylethylamine, a stimulant related to amphetamines which is released in the brain when people fall in love. With those two chemicals at play it’s easy to assume that a nice box of chocolates is the perfect thing to set the mood for a long night of intimacy. Sadly, it turns out that the amount of these two chemicals present in a piece of chocolate just aren’t significant enough to cause a significant change in brain chemistry. Basically, and this has been backed up by multiple studies, the aphrodisiac qualities of chocolate are probably more psychological than physical.

If the gift in question turns out to be good, like, say, a gorgeous box of delectable chocolates, the brain’s reasoning and emotion center starts pumping out oxytocin, the chemical that causes love and bonding. The release of oxytocin, in turn, releases stress reducing serotonin. If it’s a big present or the gift is a massive surprise, then the brain triggers arousal signals.

Dark chocolate is excellent for overall sexual health as it increases dopamine levels, the chemical affecting the pleasure centres in the brain. Lifestyle factors namely diet and exercise too, play an important role in overcoming health-related issues.

In short, a spectacular box of chocolates, carefully selected for the recipient, will trigger all sorts of loving feelings towards the gifter, feelings that can last for up to a whole month. And if you need yet another reason to spoil your Valentine, then know that the good feelings that someone feels when they receive an awesome gift are felt even more strongly by the person giving the present and last even longer making chocolate the gift that just keeps on giving and that everyone gets to enjoy.