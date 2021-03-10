Irsheeta Kesharwani Tops Odisha Judicial Service Exam

Cuttack: Irsheeta Kesharwani of Sambalpur district has topped the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS) Examination, 2019, the results of which were declared on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old hails from Gadposh under Bamra block in the district.

While Irsheeta occupied the first position, Sambedana Sandeep took the second position and the third place was secured by Krushna Mishra.

As many as 47 candidates were selected for appointment to the posts of Civil Judges. Out of which, 30 women cracked the examination.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the OPSC official website, www.opsc.gov.in.

How to check OPSC OJS 2019 exam result: