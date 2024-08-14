IRS Rahul Navin Appointed as Director of Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet announced Rahul Navin as the new Director of Enforcement for the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday. Navin, a 1993-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, will assume the role for a two-year term, effective from the date he takes charge.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Department of Personnel & Training issued the order, stating that Navin’s appointment is subject to further orders and will last for two years or until additional directives are given.

Previously serving as Special Director at the ED, Navin (57) has been acting as the agency’s interim chief since September 15, 2023, following the end of his predecessor Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure. His appointment comes after a notable period as acting director, during which the ED saw high-profile arrests, including those of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in separate money laundering cases.

Navin joined the ED in November 2019 and is recognized for his expertise in international taxation. In his new role, he will oversee the agency’s investigations into financial crimes under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).