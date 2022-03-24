Irregular Periods? Try These Home Remedies

New Delhi: Irregular periods is one of the most common problems that several women are going through. It can cause due to numerous factors such as weight problems, hormonal imbalances, eating disorders or any underlying medical condition. These foods provide your relief from irregular periods and help you have a normal menstrual cycle:

1: Ginger tea

Ginger is beneficial for different diseases and symptoms, including irregular periods. Regular consumption of raw ginger can help to regulate your periods. Ginger contains gingerol that helps lower inflammation in the body. It helps in contracting the uterine muscles and facilitates hormonal balance. It standardizes the monthly occurrence of periods. Drinking a glass of hot ginger tea with a bit of lemon juice and a dash of honey, either on an empty stomach in the morning or the evening, promotes metabolism.

2: Unripe papaya

Unripe papaya is well-known for its action on irregular periods. It enhances your uterine contraction which helps occur during your periods. Consume unripe papaya juice regularly for a few months but do not drink it during your periods.

3: Jaggery

Jaggery is sweet and has a lot of medicinal properties. Regular consumption of jaggery may help regulate irregular periods. It also helps in reducing uterine cramps.

4: Turmeric

Turmeric can do anything. It is a magical home remedy that we can use in any condition. It also has anti-inflammatory and anti-spasmodic properties that help in reducing uterine cramps. If you want to prepone your periods naturally, try having turmeric with warm milk and honey. Take it daily till you get your periods.

5: Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera juice is an excellent remedy to regulate your menses and reduce excess weight. It also enhances your metabolism and keeps your gut system healthy. Aloe Vera helps to correct your hormonal imbalance and treat your menstrual irregularities. But never use Aloe Vera during periods. It may increase uterine contractions.